X-Band Pulsed Radar Module

The Model 1222 is a 9 to 10 GHz pulsed amplifier that can deliver up to 250 W peak output power using GaN-on-SiC transistors and features built-in control and monitoring, with protection functions to help ensure high availability. The new X-band module is designed for radar applications where portability and extended range are vital requirements. Pulse widths are up to 500 µs at a 20% duty cycle, and enable/disable time is less than 250 ns.

