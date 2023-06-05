CML Micro Changes Focus to Exhibit RF-to-mmWave  Semiconductor Capability at IMS 2023

CML Micro, a designer and fabless manufacturer of RF-to-mmWave semiconductor devices, has announced that its presence at this month’s International Microwave Symposium (IMS) exhibition in San Diego will reflect an expansion of its technology offering. The company is now developing more advanced RF, microwave and mmWave devices for transformative applications, centred around its SµRF product range of GaAs and GaN-based devices.

“Our booth at this year’s IMS will unveil a change of branding that represents much more than a simple refresh of our image,” said Ion Furtuna, Senior Vice President for Sales and Business Development in the Americas at CML Micro. “Building on our years of experience in baseband and RF components for professional wireless and critical communications applications, we have recently acquired capabilities to extend our innovation into microwave and mmWave devices, including PAs, LNAs and gain blocks up to 100 GHz. Our eventual target is to reach new markets including security and defence.”

Among the CML Micro products on show at IMS will be the recently-introduced CMX90B701 and CMX90B702 low-current low-noise gain blocks for the 17 – 23 GHz and 23 – 29.5 GHz bands respectively. Both devices have an ultra-low current consumption of 10 mA with a typical P1dB output figure of +7.5 dBm, an IP3 output of +17.5 dBm and a noise figure of 4 dB. The devices are housed in a low-cost 3 mm x 3 mm QFN package, and are fully matched to 50 Ω.

Headquartered in the UK, where it designs and manufactures high-performance RF-to-mmWave and mixed signal baseband/modem processors for wireless communications applications, CML Micro has a global reach, with regional offices in North America and across Asia.

“We plan to continue expanding our microwave device capability for the rapidly-growing 5G mmWave, wireless infrastructure and Ka-band satcom markets, while consolidating our position as a trusted supplier of devices into our traditional RF and wireless communications markets that include maritime, smart meters, RFID, IoT and asset tracking,” said Mark McCabe, Managing Director at CML Micro. “Our customers already choose to partner with CML Micro because of our reputation for quality and technical expertise, as well as our problem-solving and collaborative approach to innovation. By pushing the boundaries of our technology towards higher frequencies and bandwidths, we look forward to developing exciting new partnerships as well as continuing to serve our traditional core markets.”

CML Micro will exhibit at the International Microwave Symposium in San Diego, 13 – 15 June 2023, on Booth 655.

