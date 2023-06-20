1 kW GaN RF Power Amplifier

The AGN/095-6064 GaN-based RF power amplifier is well suited for multi-mode radar applications and operates from 9 to 10 GHz in 500 MHz band segments with 1 kW pulse power output at a 5% duty cycle (100 µs pulse width). The amplifier measures 6.17 x 4.36 x 0.82 in. and uses Type-N or waveguide outputs. Target applications are TWT replacement, driver amplifiers, transmitters, shipboard radar, EW, UAVs, point-to-point microwave links, and datalink communications. The amplifier has high power density and efficiency, low power consumption, superior phase linearity, and low thermal noise and can be customized to meet different customer specifications.

CTT

(2)

print