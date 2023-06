The WILD FMC+ DME1 data conversion card is designed for embedded computing applications that require direct sampling frequency coverage from 100 MHz to 36 GHz and wide instantaneous bandwidths. The card features the Jariet Technologies Electra-MA chip with 64 Gsample/s 10-bit A/D and D/A capability and aligns with the SOSA open systems standard. The direct sampling transceiver performs frequency conversion and filtering in the digital domain, eliminating the need for costly analog frequency conversion. Maximum instantaneous bandwidth is 6.4 GHz on both channels simultaneously, and all transceiver channels have onboard digital downconverters and digital upconverters, including sub-band channelizers for dynamic frequency selection.

