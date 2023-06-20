EW/SIGINT Monitor and Direction Finder

  1. Home
Military Products
The HUGIN 304DF tactical turnkey EW/SIGINT solution has monitoring, recording and direction-finding capabilities. It uses channelizer technology to provide 64 channels for simultaneous monitoring and recording of analog push-to-talk communication using FM, AM or SSB modulation. The unit can intercept multiple communications with four individual 80 MHz-wide tuners, 60 PTT traffic channels, and four IQ recording channels. The HUGIN 304DF covers 20 MHz to 520 MHz for push-to-talk communication and direction finding, and one of the four tuners can be used to monitor the spectrum up to 6 GHz. The system is housed in a rugged enclosure and can be deployed in any vehicle with a ground plane for the direction finder antenna and 12 VDC power.

NOVATOR SOLUTIONS

