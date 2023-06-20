The PTXM1000 13.75 to 14.5 GHz microwave power module integrates a “super mini” traveling wave tube, linearizer, and high-density switch-mode power supply to produce a single “drop-in” microwave amplifier block for any CW application. RF output power is 110 W with a duty cycle of 100% during CW operation, and the gain is 53 dB +/- 3 dB. Integration of the TWT and its high-voltage power supply simplifies system design by eliminating the TWT interconnect. The MPM is factory adjusted to optimize TWT performance, and no user adjustments are required, simplifying the field replacement time. The MPM can be configured to incorporate a variety of TWT models, allowing the user to specify frequency and peak power parameters.

COMMUNICATIONS & POWER INDUSTRIES

