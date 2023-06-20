Ruggedized 40 GHz Receiver

The RFeye Node 100-40 single-channel receiver has switchable RF inputs covering 9 kHz to 18 GHz and 16 kHz to 40 GHz. Noise figures at maximum sensitivity at 10 GHz to 18 GHz are 13 dB, phase noise at 40 GHz is -104 dBc/Hz at a 20 kHz offset, and instantaneous bandwidth is 100 MHz. Tuning resolution is 1 Hz, and stability over temperature is ±0.3 ppm with aging over 1 day of ±0.04 ppm. The receiver has programmable sweep modes with a sweep speed at 2 MHz RBW of 390 GHz/s. User-programmable modes include free-run continuous, single-timed, user-trigger, and adaptive, and trigger-on-event modes include user-defined masks, actions, and alarms. The sampling I/Q resolution is 16 bits per channel at 125 MS/s. Third-order intercept point from 8 GHz to 40 GHz is +20 dBm.

CRFS

