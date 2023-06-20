Signal Analysis System

The VIAVI T/Rx is a compact, lightweight, ruggedized system that can sense, capture, replay, alter, and train RF signals with precision in applications including RF environment monitoring and recording, RF generation for network stress and loading, interference detection and analysis, and spectrum deconfliction. Military applications include signal and electronic intelligence, electronic protection/support/attack, and interference detection and analysis. The modular hardware and software architecture allows the system to be configured for different air, sea, and land vehicles, backpacks, and fixed installations. Coupled with the VIAVI Ranger system, live analysis or offline forensic RF post-processing can be performed, and both have intuitive user interfaces.

