Solid-State Power Amplifier

The BM2719-150 Class AB linear amplifier operates from 20 to 1000 MHz with an RF output power of 150 W into a VSWR of 2:1 in harsh environments. The amplifier measures 6.67 x 6.61 x 1.61 in, requires unregulated DC power and weighs 4 lb. Gain is at least 55 dB +/-3 dB and RF input can be up to 10 dBm. Modulation techniques are CW, AM, FM, and digital. The amplifier has second harmonic suppression of 20 dBc and spurious rejection of -60 dBc. The unit uses female SMA connectors at the input and female TNC connectors at the output and requires a power supply of 18 to 32 VDC at 650 W. The operating temperature range of the amplifier is -40° C to +85° C, the maximum altitude is 20,000 ft., and it meets Mil-STD-810 requirements for shock and vibration.

