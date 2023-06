The AE182-440DB5375 is a 380 to 500 MHz cavity duplexer with band 1 passband of 121 to 243 MHz and band 2 passband of 380 to 500 MHz. It has an insertion loss of less than 1.5 dB, rejection of 60 dB in both passbands, isolation of 60 dB, and can handle an RF input power of 50 W average and 75 W peak. The duplexer uses female Type N connectors, measures 4 x 2 x 0.75 in, and operates over a temperature range of 0° to +60° C.

