Version 23.2.2 of the Modelithics MACOM GaN Library includes 12 models for MACOM PURE CARBIDE™ GaN amplifiers, including the MACOM MAPC-A1508, MAPC-A1507, and 7 kW MAPC-A1605. Each model in the library is developed and validated using linear and nonlinear data sets, is intended for high-power microwave applications and includes IV sensing.

