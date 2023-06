The PC-based 9000 Series oscilloscopes now have a 30 GHz bandwidth option that complements 5 GHz, 16 GHz, and 20 GHz models, all of which are direct-to-sampler sequential sampling instruments and sample with 16-bit ADC resolution and timing resolution to 64 fs for transition and impulse capture down to 22 and 44 ps. The instruments address gigabit data stream quality and RF and microwave modulated envelope and waveshape fidelities.

