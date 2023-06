The 2245 GaN-on-SiC liquid-cooled power amplifier delivers at least 4.1 kW from 2 to 4 GHz and with 5 kW at mid-band. The 2245 uses multi-drawer liquid-cooled subsystems, each with multiple devices that provide wide frequency response, high gain, high peak power capability, and low distortion. Each drawer is a gain amplifier with a single-phase power supply and liquid cooling and features gain and phase control.

EMPOWER RF SYSTEMS

(3)