The IPP-5014 is a single-ended impedance transformer that operates from 30 to 1000 MHz with a 4:1 transformation ratio and a 100 W average power rating. The IPP-5014 transforms impedance from 50 ohms to 12.5 ohms with an insertion loss of less than 0.75 dB from 30 to 50 MHz and less than 0.6 dB from 50 to 1000 MHz.

INNOVATIVE POWER PRODUCTS

(4)