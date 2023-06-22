Pulsed Radar Test Software

MX284059B pulse radar measurement software has been added to the MS2840A signal analyzer to create a single-instrument solution for automated pulse radar measurements. When equipped with the software and the MA24406A/18A/40A USB peak power sensor, the instrument supports transmit characteristics tests normally requiring a spectrum analyzer, oscilloscope, power meter, and frequency counter. The software also has a wider pulse-width measurement range.

ANRITSU

(4)