  1. Home
  2. On The Market
  3. Pulsed Radar Test Software
On The Market
0

Pulsed Radar Test Software

Pulsed Radar Test Software
4
0

MX284059B pulse radar measurement software has been added to the MS2840A signal analyzer to create a single-instrument solution for automated pulse radar measurements. When equipped with the software and the MA24406A/18A/40A USB peak power sensor, the instrument supports transmit characteristics tests normally requiring a spectrum analyzer, oscilloscope, power meter, and frequency counter. The software also has a wider pulse-width measurement range.

ANRITSU

(4)

print

Related posts:

  1. Broadband VNA System
  2. Reverberation Chamber Adds Wi-Fi 6e
  3. Millimeter-wave Frequency Extenders
  4. 6 GHz Field Master™
tags:
mpdigest
Related Posts
Oct2021-29

Broadband VNA System

mpdigest 0
May2022-16

Reverberation Chamber Adds Wi-Fi 6e

mpdigest 0
April2023-10

Millimeter-wave Frequency Extenders

mpdigest 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

© 2023 Octagon Communications
Close

Share this video