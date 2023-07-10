Modelithics Announces the Release of the COMPLETE Library v23.2 for Sonnet Suites

Modelithics is pleased to announce the release of version 23.2 of the Modelithics COMPLETE Library™ for Sonnet Suites. This new release adds 45 new models and is compatible with the latest version of Sonnet (v18.56). With this release, the Modelithics COMPLETE Library for Sonnet Suites now represents highly-accurate models for over 26,000 components. The addition of Modelithics COMPLETE Library models to Sonnet allows designers to combine the accuracy of full-wave analysis of arbitrary intereconnect structures with accurate equivalent circuit models for active devices and lumped element components that scale variously with substrate, temperature and bias conditions.

With the release of version 23.2, the Modelithics COMPLETE Library for Sonnet Suites now includes Modelithics extensive collection of Microwave Global Models™ for capacitor, inductor, and resistor part series. The library also includes models for other components like attenuators, splitters, and couplers. Version 23.2 adds to the library new models for components from vendors such as AMOTECH, Coilcraft, Kemet, Kyocera-AVX, Smiths Interconnect, Vishay, and others. Among the new additions are Microwave Global Models for AMOTECH’s A60S, A60F, and A80B capacitor part series. Version 23.2 also includes new models for several broadband capacitors from AMOTECH validated to 70 GHz.

Also added in version 23.2 are new models for various Kyocera-AVX broadband capacitors, including models for the 550W103, 550Z103, 550Z104, 550Z224, and 550U capacitors that are validated all the way to 110 GHz. The release also includes a new model for the Kyocera-AVX UBR0402 resistor series. Also introduced in version 23.2 are models for several resistors from Vishay and one capacitor from Würth Elektronik. Other new models include models for three resistors and three attenuators from Smiths Interconnect and models for two MACOM components (one coupler and one splitter).

Full details regarding the release of the Modelithics COMPLETE Library v23.2 for Sonnet Suites are outlined within the release notes. Those interested in requesting a free trial can visit the Sonnet MVP landing page on the Modelithics website (www.Modelithics.com/MVP/Sonnet). For more information, visit www.modelithics.com or contact sales@modelithics.com.

