2 to 20 GHz RF Power Amplifier

The ERZ-HPA-0200-2000-44 is a GaN RF power amplifier that delivers an output of +42 dBm and small-signal gain of 51 dB and operates from 2 to 20 GHz with a VSWR of less than 2.5:1. The amplifier uses female SMA RF connectors and a DB9 connector for power and control, operating temperature range is -50° C to +70° C, and maximum RF input power is +10 dBm. It requires a power supply of 24 to 32 VDC and draws 130 W. Several mounting options and high reliability and dedicated screening environmental tests are available. The compact size and modularity of the amplifier make it well-suited for a wide range of applications, and it meets the requirements of MIL-STD-810F for vibration, shock, and acceleration, and is housed in an aluminum housing.

