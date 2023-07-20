Anechoic Chamber and Antenna Positioner

The MBX33 anechoic chamber and GIM04-380 3D antenna positioners provide a 2m far-field and 50 cm internal cavity. The 3-axis positioner controls azimuth, elevation, and polarization with 0.1 deg. resolution and supports devices under test up to 38 cm. Python-based software eases automation and provides a complete solution for testing larger millimeter-wave radars and 5G systems. The MBX33 chamber fits on a 10 ft. lab bench and provides more volume on the inside. It has three instrument bays for a spectrum analyzer or vector network analyzer below the measurement deck, saving space and reducing loss. It has all the benefits of the company’s MBX0x series but can accommodate several custom options related to millimeter-wave radar target tracking because of its size.

