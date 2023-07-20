Digitally Controlled Phase Shifter

The P0P-83A-5 digitally-controlled pin diode 360 degree phase shifter operates from 30 to 40 GHz in 0.35 monotonic dB steps. Phase accuracy is +/-15 degrees, amplitude balance is +/-2.0 dB, insertion loss is less than 15 dB, and VSWR is 1.8:1. With 10 bits of TTL-compatible binary logic (12-bit resolution available on request), the unit switches in less than 500 ns and can handle RF power of +15 dBm CW or 1 W maximum. The device measures 3 x 3 x 1 in. Frequency ranges from 200 MHz to 22 GHz, and up to 9:1 bandwidths are available, while narrowband models are available from 22 GHz to 35 GHz with a 10% bandwidth. Options include voltage-controlled or switched line digital phase shifters and high-speed switching. The phase shifters require ±12 to ±15 VDC at ±100 mA.

G.T. MICROWAVE

(4)

print