These frequency synthesizers cover 10 MHz to 40 GHz with phase noise of -125 dBc/Hz and an output range of -30 to +25 dBm. The switching speed is 50 us, and features include absolute phase adjustment, pulse modulation, and triggering functions. The module works with 100 MHz and 1 GHz references and multiple units can be synchronized to a common 1 GHz reference from the master unit to provide multi-channel phase-coherent signals.

