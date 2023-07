The PDRO-6800M-13DBM-SFF dielectric resonator oscillator has an output frequency of 6.8 GHz, a minimum output level of +13 dBm, and a reference frequency of 100 MHz. It can handle an RF input level of 3 to 13 dBm, has spurious rejection of 89.5 dBc, and harmonic rejection of 30.6 dBc.

QUANTIC PMI

(7)