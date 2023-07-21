Extended-Frequency Vector Network Analyzers

The Siglent SNA5000A Vector Network Analyzers for 13.5 GHz and 26.5 GHz are available as 2-port or 4-port devices with a resolution of 1 Hz, a dynamic range of 125 dB, and level resolution of 0.05 dB. The analyzers support S-parameters and differential S-parameter measurements and display formats such as Smith, SWR, and polar, and can analyze transmission coefficient, reflection coefficient, standing wave ratio, impedance matching and other parameters of test devices.

SAELIG COMPANY

(9)