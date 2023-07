The PEC-20-200M6G-3R0-25-SFF is a 200 MHz to 6 GHz low-noise amplifier that has gain of 20 dB with ±1.5 dB flatness, an OP1dB of +25 dBm and a noise figure of 3.5 dB. Connectors are female SMA and its housing measures 1.92 x 0.78 x 0.36 in.

QUANTIC PMI

