The ruggedized omnidirectional RLX antennas for utility meters are constructed from either phosphor bronze or brass for residential and industrial applications. They can withstand extreme heat and cold and are designed to perform for at least 10 years, reducing the replacement for meters in the field. The RLX antennas provide the range of operating frequencies for utility metering from 169 MHz to 960 MHz.

