Modelithics Announces 3D Encrypted Component Models for Cadence Clarity 3D Solver

Modelithics® announces the development of a new library of 3D component models for the Cadence Clarity™ 3D Solver, an electromagnetic (EM) simulation software tool. The first full release of the library will include the development of over 400 3D EM models available for Clarity that accounts for 3D EM encrypted models of components like inductors, resistors, connectors, packages, and filters.

The Cadence Clarity 3D solver can be used to design interconnects, modules, printed circuit boards (PCBs), packaged acoustic filters, and much more. It is based on highly accurate finite-element methods (FEM). Clarity is integrated within multiple Cadence design platform such as AWR, Virtuoso, and Allegro/Advanced Package Designer, thereby providing designers with ready access to high-capacity EM analysis for design verification and signoff of complex high-frequency systems. Modelithics 3D EM models are defined by their physical geometry and material properties. They enable designers to properly simulate interactions between components and their surrounding environment.

Modelithics’ President & CEO Larry Dunleavy commented that “The Modelithics 3D Library of 3D component models for the Cadence Clarity solver adds models for various complex components from many popular manufacturers, whose internal physical characteristics are often proprietary. Modelithics is developing a growing library of IP encrypted, and measurement validated, 3D models with the assistance of relationships of trust established with a multitude of Modelithics Vendor Partners (MVPs). “

For additional details regarding the upcoming release of the Modelithics 3D Library for Cadence Clarity, visit: https://www.modelithics.com/mvp/clarity or visit Modelithics within the Cadence booth at European Microwave Week (EuMW) in Berlin Germany, September 17-22, 2023, for a demonstration and to request receiving access to an early release /subset of the library.

