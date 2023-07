With the industry’s smallest width of only 2.2 mm, the BM56 connector handles multiple RF and digital signals with a single board-to-board connector. This reduces their PCB footprint and enables them to be placed on top of a device’s battery. VSWR is less than 1.5:1 at 5 GHz. The connector has a double-shielded design that enhances EMI protection and is armored to reduce the risk of damage from misalignment when mating.

