The 151-285 resistive power divider has a 10 W average power rating and covers DC to 6 GHz. It is available in 2, 4, 6, and 8-way configurations and has 1.5:1 VSWR and 1.6 dB of insertion loss. The operating temperature range is -20° C to +100° C, and the RF connectors are female SMA.

BROADWAVE TECHNOLOGIES

