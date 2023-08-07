NeoGraf Solutions Appoints Natesh Krishman as CEO

NeoGraf Solutions, a leading company in the specialty materials industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Natesh Krishnan as its new chief executive officer (CEO). With a distinguished career spanning over two decades in business leadership, Natesh brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to his new role.

Prior to joining NeoGraf Solutions, Natesh held various key positions at Saint-Gobain, where he spent over 25 years. His tenure culminated in the role of general manager in the engineered ceramics division. These experiences have honed his exceptional leadership abilities and provided him with a deep understanding of the specialty materials industry.

Natesh’s educational background is equally impressive. He holds a B.S. in mechanical engineering from the College of Engineering, Pune; an MBA from Clark University; and an M.S. in manufacturing engineering from University of Massachusetts Amherst. His commitment to continuous learning and growth is evident, reflecting his dedication to excellence.

“We are confident that Natesh is the ideal leader to steer our organization toward new heights of success,” said Bob Girton, chairman of the board at NeoGraf. “His strategic vision, deep industry knowledge, and exceptional leadership qualities will be instrumental in driving NeoGraf forward.”

The entire NeoGraf Solutions’ family warmly welcomes Natesh Krishnan as the new CEO. The company is excited about the bright future under his guidance and looks forward to achieving new milestones and successes together.

