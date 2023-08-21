Keysight Enabling University of Stuttgart to Advance 6G Integrated Circuits Research

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is enabling the University of Stuttgart to conduct foundational research essential to development of new integrated circuits (IC) for 6G technology with the new Keysight 6G Vector Component Analysis (VCA) solution. This is the latest collaboration from Keysight and the University of Stuttgart’s long-time research relationship.

The collaboration has supported the University of Stuttgart in establishing Crosslink, a versatile multiplexing platform for synchronous time-and frequency-domain analyses of ultra-broadband communication channels. The Keysight VCA solution supports Crosslink by integrating sub-terahertz (sub-THz) vector network analysis with wideband modulation capabilities. This combined capability enables unprecedented radio frequency (RF) component characterization under full complex modulated conditions. The result is industry-first, best-in-class noise and linearity performance for analysis of wideband, high-frequency modulated performance of components, circuits, and transceivers. By using VCA, researchers can make significant leaps in the development of the next-generation amplifiers, filters, antenna systems, components, and the channel modeling and sounding needed for 6G networks.

The Keysight VCA measurement solution used for Crosslink integrates an N5245B PNA-X Microwave Network Analyzer, an M8199A Arbitrary Waveform Generator (AWG), broadband modulation distortion vector network analyzer (VNA) application software, and vector signal analysis (VSA) software with Virginia Diodes (VDI) frequency extenders up to 330 GHz.

The Keysight and University of Stuttgart collaboration supports a large-scale equipment initiative funded by the German Research Foundation (DFG). The initiative aims to prepare for a future of massive data rate increases, new types of electro-optical fiber and wireless communication systems, and the possible use of sub-THz radio frequency bands. It supports the industry’s vision of rolling out sustainable, agile, low latency and high-speed 6G wireless communication networks through the development of energy-efficient, next-generation ICs.

University of Stuttgart Professor Ingmar Kallfass said: “In collaboration with Keysight, we’re creating an innovative measurement platform that covers a large variety of measurement configurations that lets us evaluate the suitability of ultra-wideband channels for wireless THz communications.”

Giampaolo Tardioli, Vice President for Keysight’s 6G and Next Generation program, said: “Keysight is excited to collaborate with cutting-edge research teams using the latest measurement capabilities for the sake of advancing sub-THz technology, shaping the future of digital technology and driving innovation. By playing an active role in accelerating 6G research, we’re helping the wireless industry in Europe and other regions achieve competitive technological proficiency, essential in attaining economic prosperity.”

