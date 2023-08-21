Rohde & Schwarz Sponsors HORYZN and LEVITUM Student Initiatives with Test Equipment for Drone Development

As a gold sponsor, Rohde & Schwarz provides test equipment to the HORYZN and LEVITUM student initiatives of the Technical University of Munich (TUM) to help with drone development. The students at TUM are working hard to develop, build and test vertical takeoff and landing drones for various applications. Caption: The R&S RTO is a key component in the test environment for developing the HORYZN power electronics.

The drones will be used in rescue operations or to complete long-distance journeys with the help of fuel cells. Rohde & Schwarz provides its latest generation of R&S MXO 4 oscilloscopes for control electronics testing, plus accessories and training.

HORYZN seeks to apply the theoretical knowledge gained during degree studies to the development of unmanned aerial vehicles capable of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL). As an international and interdisciplinary team, the students work on innovative solutions to real-world problems. During their first project, they developed and designed the largest eVTOL UAV in the history of TU Munich. In their next project, they will trial UAVs in a medical use case – the transportation of defibrillators. This will also stimulate public debate about the deployment of civilian UAVs.

The LEVITUM initiative is working on a hydrogen-powered eVTOL drone capable of traveling over 300 km without refueling. The team uses ultramodern fuel cell systems and state-of-the-art type IV pressurized tanks to develop the “Mercurius” prototype – the world’s longest-range UAV with less than a 25 kg takeoff weight that outperforms any commercially available drone. Minimal refueling and lower overall costs are other factors here.

The TUM initiatives are proving instrumental in helping students to translate scientific methods into practical applications.

