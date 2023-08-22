  1. Home
Phase-coherent Transceiver
The Sidekiq™ VPX400 is a multi-channel, phase-coherent RF transceiver that operates from 1 MHz to 6 GHz and supports four phase-coherent channels with an instantaneous bandwidth of 200 MHz or two phase-coherent channels that are independently tunable at 450 MHz. It aligns with SOSA™ and supports VITA 67.3 for RF I/O through the backplane, which enables rapid development of converged SIGINT/EW platforms while reducing slot count requirements, power consumption, and engineering-related cost. The receive chain includes a 16-bit ADC with a sample rate of 245.76 Msamples/s and has an RF tuning step size of less than 5 Hz while the transmit chain includes a 14-bit DAC. The transceiver is available in 3U VPX housing that measures 178.6 x 99.8 x 23.6 mm.

EPIQ SOLUTIONS 

