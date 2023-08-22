The TDMA Mesh is an S-band data link that uses TDMA to enable point-to-point and point-to-multipoint communication over a wide bandwidth. It incorporates an SDR modem with advanced modulation techniques for improved performance and spectrum utilization and supports various spread spectrum techniques and 256-bit AES encryption. The TDMA Mesh also has relay capability for establishing self-healing and self-forming networks, allowing participants to join, rejoin, or leave automatically. It delivers up to 20 W of output power and a data rate of 10 Mb/s and is housed in a MIL-STD-810G module that measures 13.2 x 6.0 x 1.5 cm with SMA connectors. It is well suited for relaying, swarm UAVs, range/position calculation, and tactical communication.

