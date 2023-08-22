Solid-state IFF System

The M425 is a solid-state, modular identification, friend or foe system designed for avionics, ship, and other applications. It has two RF connectors for full diversity operation, a receive section with two matched channels, and Mode 4 and 5 military identification. An embedded crypto module qualified by NATO (SECAN) is compatible with the latest ATC standards via Mode S up to enhanced surveillance with ADSB-OUT capability. The M425 requires a DC supply of 28 VDC, has a sensitivity of -78 dBm, and provides an output power of 27 dB. It has multiple interface options, including MIL-STD-1553, RS-485, ARINC 429, and a control panel (M910) and is available in an APX 100 form factor for hard mounting.

