The M-2594 dual directional coupler has directivity of 30 dB from 1 to 3 GHz and 27 dB from 3 to 4 GHz, matched forward and reflected coupled output ports, and can withstand power levels up to 500 W CW. The directional coupler provides samples of the forward and reflected power at its forward and reflected coupled output ports, providing the VSWR of the system into which the coupler is inserted.

