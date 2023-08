R&S® FE170 front-ends for the R&S® SMW200A and R&S®FSW signal generators are designed for R&D efforts in the sub-THz range to test early 6G designs by extending the instruments’ frequency range to 110 GHz or 170 GHz. The calibrated solution is compatible with all the company’s signal generator and analyzer line features.

