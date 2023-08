The KAT27 Series end launch terminations operate up to 27 GHz and include nine models with VSWR of 1.2:1 to 18 GHz and 1.4:1 to 27 GHz. The terminations handle 500 mW and operate over a temperature of -64° to 125° C. The integrated termination offers a simple solution for installing separate coaxial terminations.

KRYTAR

