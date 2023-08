The A5M34TG140-TC, A5M35TG140-TC and A5M36TG140-TC top-side cooled RF amplifier modules combine LDMOS and GaN technologies, cover 3.3 GHz to 3.8 GHz, and are designed for 32T32R 200 W radios. Top-side cooling eliminates a dedicated RF shield using a printed circuit board and separates thermal management from RF design. The devices have 31 dB of gain and 46% efficiency over 400 MHz of instantaneous bandwidth.

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS

