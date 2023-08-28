Modelithics Welcomes Tagore Technology as Sponsoring MVP

Modelithics, the leading provider of RF/microwave simulation models, is pleased to welcome Tagore Technology, Inc. into the Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) program at the Sponsoring level. Tagore Technology is a fabless semiconductor company providing gallium-nitride-on-silicon (GaN-on-Si) and gallium-nitride-on-silicon carbide (GaN-on-SiC) solutions for RF and power-management applications.

Modelithics and Tagore Technology are in collaboration to develop a new model for the TA9210D GaN power transistor. The TA9210D is a 15-W power transistor with an operating frequency range of 30 MHz to 4+ GHz. Typical performance in a 30MHz to -1GHz broadband application, the TA9210D achieves 18 dB of small-signal gain at the same frequency, the device delivers +41.5 dBm of saturated output power and achieves greater than 70% power-added efficiency (PAE). The TA9210D comes in a 32-lead, 3- × 6-mm quad-flat no-leads (QFN) package. Applications for the TA9210D power transistor include private mobile radio handsets, public safety radios, cellular infrastructure, and radios for defense.

The Modelithics model for the TA9210 device will be validated through measurements that include DC IV, S-parameters, and load pull. The model will be optimized for use under Class AB and Class C bias conditions. Once complete the model will be available and supported for all existing and new customers of the Modelithics COMPLETE Library™ and available for a free 90-day trials for all interested designers.

For more information, please visit www.Modelithics.com/MVP/Tagore. For those interested in long-term use, the new model will be available in the Modelithics COMPLETE Library for both Keysight Technologies’ PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) and Cadence® AWR Design Environment®. The Modelithics COMPLETE Library represents more than 26,000 components from over 70 vendors. For more information, please visit: www.modelithics.com/model or contact sales@modelithics.com.

