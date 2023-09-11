Announcing the Release of the Modelithics COMPLETE Library v23.5 for Keysight Technologies’ PathWave Advanced Design System

Modelithics® is delighted to announce the release of the latest version, v23.5, of the Modelithics COMPLETE Library™ for Keysight Technologies’ PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS). This release of the Modelithics COMPLETE Library for Keysight ADS includes nearly 60 new models and now represents 27,000 components from 70+ vendors. The release includes compatibility with Keysight ADS 2024.

With this release, Modelithics is pleased to announce new models for Single Layer Capacitors (SLCs) from Kyocera-AVX, including the GH01, GH04, and GH06, validated through 50 GHz and from Tecdia CMS1R0x1BC and CMS4R7x1FC, validated through 60 GHz. Both sets of models include adjustable and removable bond-wire models along with the capacitor models. Accurate broad-band models for SLCs have not been widely available, until now, and we are looking forward to customer feedback as we work with our Modelithics Vendor Partners (MVPs) to add many more Single Layer Capacitor models in future releases.

Also included in this release are new models for component families from AMOTECH, Coilcraft, KEMET, Murata, Piconics, Smiths Interconnect, International Manufacturing Services, Susumu, Würth Elektronik, and Yageo. For four of these component families, model validations and related accuracies have been extended to 50 or 67GHz and the models will also be included in Modelithics mmWave & 5G Library. New behavioral models are also now available for mixer devices from Marki Microwave, including the MM1-0626HSM, the MM1-1453HSM and the MM2-0530HSM mixers.

Through the Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) Program, FREE 90-day use of Modelithics models for Sponsoring MVPs is available. For more information or to request a free use of the new models for Modelithics sponsored libraries, please visit www.modelithics.com/mvp/vsl.

To request a free trial, please visit the Modelithics website at www.modelithics.com/mvp/ads. For more information about this new release and further details on the new models available, please review the v23.5 release notes.

