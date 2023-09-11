Modelithics is Pleased to Introduce Castle Microwave as a Modelithics Reseller for the UK & Ireland

Modelithics, the industry leader in providing innovative and high-quality custom modeling and measurement services for RF, microwave and millimeter-wave electronic devices, is pleased to introduce Castle Microwave Limited., one of the United Kingdom’s foremost suppliers of high technology and leading-edge RF and Microwave products, as a Modelithics Reseller.

Castle Microwave has extensive expertise covering components, subsystems and software used in today’s state-of-the-art military, space, telecoms, and test & measurement markets. Offering professional engineering services along with a specialist repair and calibration service with specific emphasis on passive inter-modulation for modern telecom systems, antenna measurements and anechoic chambers.

As a reseller of Modelithics, Castle Microwave will be able to meet the needs of design engineers within the United Kingdom and Ireland by offering high-accuracy RF and microwave active and passive simulation models for Modelithics’ premium product the Modelithics COMPLETE Library, which represents more than 26,000 components from over 70 component and IC vendors. Also available is the mmWave & 5G Library, System Components Library™ and the COMPLETE+3D Library. The COMPLETE+3D Library includes Modelithics extension collection of CLR component models, plus over 500 3D Geometry models. In addition, Castle Microwave will be representing Modelithics’ broad array of highest quality, RF/microwave/mm-wave Characterization and Modeling services, including Modelithics’ world-class GaN modeling and 3D modeling capabilities.

“We are delighted to welcome Castle Microwave as a new sales channel partner to assist the Modelithics customers within the UK & Ireland with expertise in their regions.” said Larry Dunleavy, President and CEO of Modelithics.

Managing Director of Castle Microwave, Richard Eldridge states: “Castle Microwave is excited to be entering into partnership with Modelithics. The engagement with Modelithics is highly complementary to the solution and software segment of its business that Castle has built, and we look forward to engaging with our customers and semiconductor suppliers alike.”

The Modelithics library portfolio is available now from Castle Microwave. Please contact your account manager or visit Castle Microwave at www.castlemicrowave.com for more information.

(5)