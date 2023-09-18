ERZIA and ACST Partner to Revolutionize THz Frequency Technology

ERZIA Technologies and ACST GmbH, two pioneering leaders in the field of RF and Microwave technology, are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership aimed at pushing the boundaries of frequency capabilities and addressing the challenges of the evolving RF landscape. With a focus on advancing technology to meet the demands of growing bandwidth and data capacity needs, this collaboration marks a significant step forward in the realm of Terahertz (THz) frequencies.

The modern world’s insatiable appetite for faster and more efficient data transmission has driven the evolution of RF and Microwave technology. “This partnership between ERZIA and ACST represents a leap into the domain of THz frequencies, where significant bandwidth potential is coupled with notable technological hurdles” said David Diez, Managing Director at ERZIA, “to overcome these challenges and usher in the THz era, we have joined forces to develop a new line of products combining units from both companies.” At the core of this partnership lies ERZIA’s state-of-the-art K-Band technology, renowned for its reliability and performance. Combined with ACST’s expertise in multiplication capabilities, the collaboration has resulted in the creation of a custom microwave amplifier to support ACST’s innovative Amplification and Multiplication Chain (AMC) product line. This synergy allows the market to access a comprehensive range of AMCs, spanning from a few GHz to 1.1 THz.

The culmination of ERZIA’s and ACST’s efforts is the groundbreaking product line named Compact Broadband AMCs. This product not only represents the successful integration of ERZIA’s K-Band technology and ACST’s multiplication capabilities but also showcases the combined unit’s ability to transmit seamlessly across a wide frequency spectrum, from 45 GHz to an impressive 1.1 THz. This unprecedented achievement opens a world of possibilities for applications ranging from biotechnology and radioastronomy to spectroscopy and beyond.

ACST, a renowned European leader in Schottky diode manufacturing and frequency sources within the THz bands, recognized ERZIA as the ideal partner due to its 20-year track record of delivering reliable and cutting-edge products. “Before ERZIA’s involvement, we had been grappling with the challenge of integrating multiple setups to achieve the desired functionality. ERZIA’s innovative technology provided the missing link that transformed ACST’s product into a fully functional and efficient solution” said Diego Moro-Melgar, Senior RF Engineer and leader of the project. The release of the Compact Broadband AMCs product line marks just the beginning of a series of collaborative endeavors between ERZIA and ACST. Both companies are committed to further exploration and innovation, promising to deliver additional groundbreaking products that will shape the future of THz frequency technology.

