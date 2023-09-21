MEMS-based TCXO

The Endura™ ruggedized SiT5543 Super-TCXO® provides ±5 ppb stability over temperature from -40° C to 95° C, delivering OCXO-level frequency stability without the use of custom-made, low g-sensitivity quartz-based technology. The MEMS-based SiT5543 is suited for PNT, aerospace and defense networking, and communication systems. It is housed in a 5 x 7 mm footprint and 2 mm high ceramic package and is 40% smaller, 100 times more resilient, and consumes less power than quartz oscillators. The Super-TCXO provides stable timing in the presence of environmental stressors such as airflow, temperature perturbation, vibration, shock, and EMI. It delivers ±0.3 ppb/°C frequency slope (dF/dT), 1.5e-11 ADEV at 10 s averaging time, and 0.01 ppb/g acceleration sensitivity.

SITIME

(7)

print