Software-defined Modem for SATCOM Terminals

The Black ICE software-defined radio family of modem solutions enables the integration of commercial off-the-shelf and custom waveforms, allowing secure data transmission for mission-critical operations. The Black ICE SDR product line enables innovative capabilities via the proven and reliable ELERA L-band and Global Xpress Ka-band networks, augmenting U.S. government resources for land, sea and air communications. The solutions support Xilinx and Intel field programmable gate array architectures in both L-band and Ka-band, as well as OpenAMIP for antenna management. This enables a reduction in SWaP for L-band LAISR user terminals to support beyond line-of-sight communications requirements.

