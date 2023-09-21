  1. Home
  2. Military Products
  3. Wilkinson Power Dividers
Military Products
0

Wilkinson Power Dividers

Wilkinson Power Dividers
4
0

These surface mount resistive and Wilkinson power dividers are available for operation from DC to 50 GHz to serve applications where performance and isolation are necessary. They offer several off-the-shelf options for requirements to 40 GHz and have several band options that enable RF designers to achieve precise splitting and combining for specific applications. The series offers a configurable design approach for dividing and combining, including as a broadband DC to 50 GHz surface-mount discrete component, and resistive divider with equal and unequal power ratios for 4-way, 6-way, 8-way operation. They employ a thin film process for tight tolerances and electrical and thermal performance to ensure qualification.

SMITHS INTERCONNECT

(4)

print

Related posts:

  1. Thin-film Bandpass Filters
tags:
mpdigest
Related Posts
Sept2022-Mil-08

Thin-film Bandpass Filters

mpdigest 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

© 2023 Octagon Communications
Close

Share this video