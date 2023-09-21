Wilkinson Power Dividers
These surface mount resistive and Wilkinson power dividers are available for operation from DC to 50 GHz to serve applications where performance and isolation are necessary. They offer several off-the-shelf options for requirements to 40 GHz and have several band options that enable RF designers to achieve precise splitting and combining for specific applications. The series offers a configurable design approach for dividing and combining, including as a broadband DC to 50 GHz surface-mount discrete component, and resistive divider with equal and unequal power ratios for 4-way, 6-way, 8-way operation. They employ a thin film process for tight tolerances and electrical and thermal performance to ensure qualification.
