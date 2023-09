The IPP-7171 surface mount 90 degree hybrid coupler operates from 20 to 1000 MHz with a 25 W average power rating. It comes in a 1.2 x 1.5 in. surface mount package and has an amplitude balance of less than 0.75 dB, insertion loss of 1.4 dB, at least 17 dB of isolation, and a phase balance of +/-15 dB.

INNOVATIVE POWER PRODUCTS

(0)