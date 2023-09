This cavity duplexer has a receive band of 1018 to 1042 MHz, transmit band of 1078 to 1102 MHz, and an insertion loss of 0.7 dB. It has an isolation of at least 60 dB, handles an RF input power of 50 W average and 4 kW maximum with a pulse width of 50 µs and operates over a temperature range of -40° to +80° C.

