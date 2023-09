The HHM22137A2 directional coupler operates from 698 to 2620 MHz with an insertion loss of 0.11 dB, isolation of up to 49.8 dB, return loss of up to 29.1 dB, and a 50 ohm impedance. Return loss at the coupling port is up to 26.4 dB. The coupler measures only 1.6 x 0.8 x 0.6 mm and operates over a temperature range of -40° to 85°C.

