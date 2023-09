The two-way power splitter operates from 500 MHz to 6 GHz and has an insertion loss of 0.9 dB, isolation of 22 dB and return loss of 19 dB. There is a tight phase and amplitude matching between outputs, and their aluminum body has stainless steel Type N connectors. They are 0.75 in. thick, which allows for dense stacking in tight spaces.

WERBEL MICROWAVE

(0)

print