VNA Test Cables

These 26.5 GHz and 50 GHz metrology-grade VNA cable assemblies are designed for calibration testing. They have a phase within +/-4.5 degrees at 50 GHz and amplitude within +/-0.08 dB at 50 GHz. Both cables are flexible and can maintain their performance when bent 180 degrees on a 2.25-in. radius mandrel with no spring back. Available with various connector types, they can withstand 40,000 tick-tock cycles. A ruggedized port-side NMD connector is also available to ensure reliable connections to the VNA.

JUNKOSHA

