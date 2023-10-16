Announcing Nearly 100 New Models Added to the Modelithics COMPLETE Library v23.4 for the Cadence AWR

Modelithics® is pleased to announce the release of the latest version, v23.4, of the Modelithics COMPLETE Library™ for the Cadence® AWR Design Environment® platform. With this release, the Modelithics COMPLETE Library now represents more than 27,000 components from over 70 vendors. The release includes compatibility with version 17.3 of the Cadence AWR Design Environment platform.

Version 23.4 adds nearly 100 new models for many components to the Modelithics COMPLETE Library. This includes non-linear models for seven (7) Qorvo GaAs pHEMTs and five (5) Microwave Technology GaAs MESFETs. Also included are non-linear models for a Mini-Circuits E-pHEMT transistor, two (2) Transcom pHEMTs and an Infineon Schottky diode.

In terms of passive components, v23.4 adds scalable Microwave Global Models™ for six (6) Amotech capacitors, six (6) Kyocera-AVX capacitors, and three (3) Vishay resistors, among others. Version 23.4 also includes four (4) models for voltage tunable capacitors from Tecdia, each of which is validated to 110 GHz. Also included are two (2) Microwave Global models for Smiths Interconnect attenuators and substrate selectable S-parameter models for three (3) Macom components (coupler, splitter, and transformer).

With this library release, nearly 70 new models or updated “Microwave Supermodels” (seeModelithics Application Note 058) were added to the Modelithics mmWave & 5G Library, including models for Amotech, Coilcraft, Kemet, Murata, Vishay, Würth Elektronik, Yageo, with most validated through 50 or 67 GHz. New models were also added for Kyocera-AVX and Tecdia capacitors and a Piconics conical inductor, which are validated up to 90 to 110 GHz. All models in this new library can be used in one or more of the latest 5G millimeter wave frequency bands. Every model in the mmWave & 5G library is validated with measurements to a minimum of 30 GHz, some as high as 125 GHz.

For more on this new release, please review the v23.4 release notes. For a trial of the Modelithics COMPLETE Library, visit: www.modelithics.com/model. Through the Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) Program, free model use is being sponsored by Amotech, Kyocera-AVX, Smiths Interconnect, Tecdia, Macom, Mini-Circuits, Vishay, and many others. Request a dedicated vendor trial of one of these or other available MVPs by visiting www.modelithics.com/mvp/vs.

(26)